Chuck Lorre has used his show’s vanity cards for political purposes in the past, particularly during the recent unpleasantness when he called out Donald Trump on more than one occasion. (To the point that the first episodes of Big Bang Theory and Mom immediately after the election, <a href=”http://deadline.com/2016/11/chuck-lorre-reaction-donald-trump-win-1201852749/”had vanity cards that just read “Uh-oh”.) Well, Trump is of course set to take office in just over a week under a cloud of scandal, stemming from alleged Russian involvement in the DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign hacks. In fact, this week reports hold that Putin’s government might even have specific information about Donald himself that could be very damaging.

So it is that Lorre used the vanity card at the end of tonight’s episode of Mom to directly address the man who helped disseminate the information from the DNC/Hillary hacks — Wikileaks head Julian Assange. In short, he called on Assange and Wikileaks to do to Trump what they did to team Hillary. “The job’s only half-way done! You need to show us you’re not just another gun for hire and hose down the other mosh pit,” Lorre said. “You know what I’m talking about. The tax returns, the out-takes, maybe even some freaky-deaky-golden-leaky beauty pageant video action.”

See the whole thing below.