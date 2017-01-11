The Good Wife alum Chris Noth has been cast opposite Paul Bettany in Discovery Channel’s upcoming FBI crime-drama Manifesto, from Lionsgate and Kevin Spacey and Dana Brunetti’s Trigger Street Productions. Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones), who had been in negotiations, also has closed a deal for the project.

The series tells the story of how the FBI brought down Unabomber Ted Kaczynski (Bettany), one of the most infamous criminal masterminds in the world. Production begins January 30 in Atlanta with premiere set later this year.

Noth will play Don Ackerman, the Bay Area Divisional Head of the FBI, who supervised the Unabomber Task Force. Castle-Hughes is Tabby, a street agent who partners with FBI agent Jim “Fitz” Fitzgerald, (Sam Worthington), one of the most decorated profilers in the history of the bureau, whose radical approach to intelligence gathering ultimately took Kaczynski down.

Spacey and Brunetti executive produce through their Trigger Street Productions banner. Black List writer Andrew Sodroski penned the pilot and also will exec produce along with Troy Searer and Discovery’s John Goldwyn. Emmy winner Greg Yaitanes will be showrunner for the series and direct all episodes.

Known for his role of Peter Florrick on The Good Wife, Noth’s other credits include Law & Order and Law & Order: Criminal Intent and he most recently starred in FX’s Tyrant. His recent film credits include White Girl and Chronically Metropolitan.