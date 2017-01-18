BREAKING: NBC will preview Dick Wolf’s Chicago Justice, the newest installment of the producer’s successful Chicago franchise, on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The preview will immediately follow a crossover event between Chicago Fire at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 9 p.m. that is set to introduce a storyline which seamlessly flows into Chicago Justice.

“Crossovers are a pain in the ass,” Wolf told TV critics today at TCA. But, he added, “the results have been manifest for the past four seasons,” noting the season highs on his Chicago series often are the crossover episodes.

“It’s like ratings crack,” Wolf joked. “You don’t want to overuse it.”

Discussing the cross-over concept, the always colorful Wolf described his various Chicago series anatomically: “Fire is the crotch, P.D. is the muscle, Med is the heart and this show is the brain.”

The three-series crossover “has never been done before,” Wolf said.

“It’s incredibly gratifying and hard to pull off…To be able to do something that, after 75 years of commercial television that has literally never been done before is exciting,” Wolf added.

The premiere of Chicago Justice will air in its normal 9 p.m. Sunday timeslot starting March 5.