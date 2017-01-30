Make It or Break It alumna Chelsea Hobbs has booked a recurring role on the third season of Lifetime’s critically praised series UnReal. She’ll play Charlie, a talented new camera assistant on Everlasting who’s a breath of fresh air, still green and innocent enough to love her job. Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a fictitious dating competition program. Hobbs also has upcoming guest spots on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Rogue. She’s repped by Paradigm and RED Management.

Kurt Krause will recur on the upcoming third season of John Ridley’s ABC anthology drama series American Crime. Season 3 will explore labor issues, economic divides and individual rights in North Carolina. Krause, who most recently appeared in awards-season contender Hidden Figures, will play Dustin. His other credits include American Horror Story, True Detective and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s The Town That Dreaded Sundown. He’s repped by Incensed Media and Media Artists Group. American Crime Season 3 premieres March 12.

