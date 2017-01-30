Make It or Break It alumna Chelsea Hobbs has booked a recurring role on the third season of Lifetime’s critically praised series UnReal. She’ll play Charlie, a talented new camera assistant on Everlasting who’s a breath of fresh air, still green and innocent enough to love her job. Co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude Shapiro, UnReal gives a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the chaos surrounding the production of a fictitious dating competition program. Hobbs also has upcoming guest spots on Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Rogue. She’s repped by Paradigm and RED Management.

Related
'UnReal': Kassandra Clementi & Jaime Callica Join Season 3 Of Lifetime Series

Kurt Krause will recur on the upcoming third season of John Ridley’s ABC anthology drama series American Crime. Season 3 will explore labor issues, economic divides and individual rights in North Carolina. Krause, who most recently appeared in awards-season contender Hidden Figures, will play Dustin. His other credits include American Horror Story, True Detective and Alfonso Gomez-Rejon’s The Town That Dreaded Sundown. He’s repped by Incensed Media and Media Artists Group. American Crime Season 3 premieres March 12.

Related‘American Crime’ Season 3 Topic Chosen Irrespective Of Who Is In Oval Office, John Ridley Says – TCA