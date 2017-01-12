Annapurna Pictures, which has churned out critically acclaimed and award-winning films like American Hustle, Zero Dark Thirty and has 20th Century Women in contention this Oscar season, has just named Chelsea Barnard its President of Film. She will oversee all motion picture development and production for the company while continuing her duties as Chief Creative Officer, working alongside Annapurna founder and CEO Megan Ellison who has put an emphasis on artist-driven product.

The promotion comes as the company is expanding, pulling in a bevy of smart executives around town to fuel its growth. It recently added Marc Weinstock as president, Sue Naegle as president of the new Annapurna TV division, elevated David Kaminow to president of marketing, and Erik Lomis president of distribution. Barnard will continue to report to Ellison.

A24

Barnard, who executive produced Mike Mills’ 20th Century Women, has been with the company since its inception six years ago and began by overseeing production on Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master in 2012. Barnard also executive produced Spike Jonze’s Her and Bennett Miller’s Foxcatcher. 20th Century Women is being platformed by A24.

In addition to overseeing development and production, Barnard will remain the lead executive on Anderson’s upcoming untitled film reuniting him with Daniel Day Lewis, and Bennett Miller’s A Christmas Carol being written by Tom Stoppard.

“Chelsea’s specific eye for content that supports and enhances the Annapurna brand is invaluable and I could not be happier to watch her step in to a role that I have always hoped and envisioned for her,” said Ellison in making the announcement.

Said Barnard: “The expanding Annapurna family is an extraordinary group of people that I’m lucky enough to collaborate with and learn from every single day. I couldn’t be more excited to accelerate our creative endeavors and diversify the types of high quality and imaginative films we’ll be producing as Annapurna continues to grow in exciting new ways. “

Prior to joining Annapurna, Barnard served in creative and production roles on films such as Borat, Bruno and Religulous.