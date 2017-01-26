Will the nation’s No. 1 wireless provider merge with the No. 2 cable provider? Verizon’s interested, The Wall Street Journal reports this morning — which sent Charter Communications shares up more than 6.0% in early trading.

The news comes as Comcast says that it plans to launch its own wireless offering in the first half of this year.

Execs and analysts have speculated about the possibility of a Verizon-Charter combination following the presidential election. Although Donald Trump said during the campaign that he opposed AT&T’s plan to buy Time Warner, and Comcast’s acquisition of NBCUniversal, observers believe that his administration will end up welcoming mega-mergers.

This month Liberty Media’s John Malone, Charter’s dominant shareholder, said that he could envision deals with the three largest cable companies buying T-Mobile, or even a merger of Comcast and Charter, the two largest cable operators.

That’s something “one could contemplate in a Trump administration,” he said in a public forum for Lionsgate.