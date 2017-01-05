The CW is looking to bring back one of the signature drama on predecessor the WB. The network has ordered a script for Charmed, a reimagining of the original Spelling TV series set in 1976. The reboot hails from the team behind the CW’s dramedy Jane the Virgin — Jane creator/executive producer Jennie Snyder Urman, executive producer Ben Silverman, writers/co-executive producers Jessica O’Toole and Amy Rardin, the pilot’s director Brad Silberling and studio CBS TV Studios.

The new Charmed will be written by O’Toole & Amy Rardin based on a story by the duo and Snyder Urman. The trio will executive produce with Silverman through Propagate Content and Silberling who is set to direct.

The original series, produced by Spelling TV and CBS TV Studios predecessor Paramount TV, aired on the WB for eight season. It underwent a casting change, with original cast member Shannen Doherty replaced by Rose McGowan, who joined co-leads Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano.

In addition to Charmed, which has been in the works for months, the CW has two other high profile reboots in the works for next season, of hit soap Dynasty and movie The Lost Boys.