“From nothing comes a king,” promises this new trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, and the filmmaker’s certainly found a new way into the Arthurian mythos. Starring Charlie Hunnam as the man with the Excalibur, King Arthur looks more action-packed and stylish than we’re used to seeing in our ancient English folklore.

The clip, which is set to air during today’s AFC/NFC broadcasts, opens with Hunnam’s Arthur intoning, “I am here now because of you – you created me.” Who the “you” is remains something of a mystery, which presumably will be answered when the film hits theaters May 12.

In addition to Hunnam, King Arthur stars Jude Law as his power-grabbing uncle, and Astrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen and Eric Bana. Ritchie directs from a screenplay by Joby Harold and Ritchie & Lionel Wigram, with a story by David Dobkin and Joby Harold. The film is produced by Akiva Goldsman, Joby Harold, Tory Tunnell, and Steve Clark-Hall, Ritchie and Lionel Wigram. David Dobkin and Bruce Berman are executive producers.

The film will be distributed in North America by Warner Bros. Pictures and in select territories by Village Roadshow Pictures.