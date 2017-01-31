EXCLUSIVE: Here’s the first look at the Phillip Baribeau-directed documentary Charged, which follows the emotional journey of chef Eduardo Garcia, who lost his arm, and almost his life, in a hiking accident. The film will have its world premiere as the opening night film of the Santa Barbara Film Festival which kicks off tomorrow and runs through February 11.

While hunting deep in Montana’s backcountry, Garcia was hit with 2400 volts of electricity, and as a result lost his left hand and forearm. During his 48 days in ICU he was hit yet another jolt: he was diagnosed with Stage 2 testicular cancer. After surviving months of chemotherapy and surgeries, he was able to recover and built a new life with a thriving culinary career.

The film is produced by Dennis Aig and Baribeau. Peter Hochfelder, Scott Ballew, Teri Weinberg, Doug Ellin, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz-Morini serve as executive producers.

Check out the clip above of the film they’ll be watching tomorrow at Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theater.