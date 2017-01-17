Sinclair Broadcast Group and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer will soon launch Charge!, an action-based network with more than 2,000 movie titles such as Dances with Wolves and Platoon and 2,300 hours of TV series content like In the Heat of the Night and The Magnificent Seven.

The round-the-clock Charge!, debuting this spring, follows Sinclair and MGM’s first network partnership, the science fiction multi-channel network Comet that launched in 2015.

The announcement was made today by Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair and John Bryan, President, Domestic Television Distribution, MGM.

The new channel is expected to reach in excess of half the country by the end of the second quarter via distribution deals “outside of Sinclair’s footprint,” according to the announcement, which added that Charge! “will stream the linear network feed via the native and mobile web, with complimentary streaming apps launching later in 2017.”

The network will feature action and adventure content from MGM’s library as well as movies expected to include franchises such as Rocky and James Bond.

“MGM owns one of the deepest libraries of premium action-themed content in the world,” said Ripley. “This is another example of the synergies and audience value that can be created when you seamlessly combine content and distribution, and we are excited to broaden our relationship with MGM to another vertical.”

“Action is a genre that viewers never seem to tire of watching, and we intend on bringing our best titles to Charge!,” said Bryan. “Sinclair’s been an ideal partner, and the distribution we expect to have at launch is phenomenal.”

Comet, which launched October 2015 , reaches 83% of the country with its sci-fi programming, from classic fare like 1959’s Men Into Space to modern-era programs such as Mystery Science Theater. Comet also streams its linear feed on its website.