Conversations are ongoing with Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy for Paramount’s Triple Frontier, the Mark Boal-scripted thriller set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge. This is the film that Katherine Bigelow once planned to direct, and which at one time Tom Hanks and Will Smith and Johnny Depp circled, so you knew they were going to get a killer cast. JC Chandor is the director and Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are the producers at Atlas Entertainment. No deals yet, but things are heating up. MORE