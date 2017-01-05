Conversations are ongoing with Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy for Paramount’s Triple Frontier, the Mark Boal-scripted thriller set in the notorious border zone between Paraguay, Argentina and Brazil where the Iguazu and Parana rivers converge. This is the film that Katherine Bigelow once planned to direct, and which at one time Tom Hanks and Will Smith and Johnny Depp circled, so you knew they were going to get a killer cast. JC Chandor is the director and Charles Roven and Alex Gartner are the producers at Atlas Entertainment. No deals yet, but things are heating up. MORE
Neither of them can really open a movie like this, so it would make sense, to me, to just cast one of them for the name recognition, and a relative unknown in the other role, to save $$$.
It’s José Padilha’s passion project… perhaps they should talk to him to direct, otherwise might be a snooze even with these two.