Chasing Life alumna Aisha Dee has been cast as a series regular opposite Amy Forsyth in the second installment of Syfy’s anthology horror series Channel Zero: No-End House, set for premiere later this year.

Inspired by Brian Russell’s “Creepypasta” tale, Channel Zero: No-End House tells the story of a young woman named Margot Sleator (Forsyth) who visits the No-End House, a bizarre house of horrors that consists of a series of increasingly disturbing rooms. When she returns home, Margot realizes everything has changed.

Dee will play a stubbornly independent (and a bit type A) Jules. Although Jules is loyal to her longtime best friend Margot (Forsyth), she doesn’t always know how to deal with messy emotional situations.

Dee most recently starred as Beth Kingston on Freeform’s Chasing Life. Her other previous credits include a starring role on Fox’s I Hate My Teenage Daughter and guest roles on Freeform’s Baby Daddy and IFC’s Comedy Bang! Bang!. She’s repped by Gersh and Ellen Meyer Management.