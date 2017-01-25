Refresh for latest… France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma unveiled the nominations for this year’s César Awards in Paris this morning. Amid a raft of technical glitches which left Académie President Alain Terzian struggling to associate talent names to films, it nevertheless emerged that Paul Verhoeven’s Elle and Francois Ozon’s Frantz lead this year’s noms with 11 each.
During the confusion at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysées, Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert picked up a Best Actress mention for Elle, while Oscar winner Marion Cotillard is also in the race with Nicole Garcia’s Mal De Pierres (From The Land Of The Moon).
Ozon’s black-and-white WWI drama, Frantz, which Music Box has domestically, kicked off in Venice last year, but it was a big day for films that began their careers at Cannes. Along with Elle, Bruno Dumont’s Ma Loute (Slack Bay) has nine nominations, followed by Mal De Pierres with eight, Camera d’Or winner Divines with seven, The Dancer with six (including a nod for co-star Lily-Rose Depp) and Xavier Dolan’s Oscar shortlisted It’s Only The End Of The World with five.
Elle was France’s submission for the Foreign Language Oscar but failed to make the shortlist. The Sony Pictures Classics title has, however, ridden a wave of awards-season love with Huppert scoring myriad prizes including the Best Actress Golden Globe. The film also took the Foreign Language Globe earlier this month.
On the actors’ side, Intouchables co-stars François Cluzet and Omar Sy are both nominated for lead in Médecin De Campagne and Chocolat, respectively.
Not typically embroiled in controversy, the Césars made a series of headlines recently with the appointment of Roman Polanski as President of the upcoming ceremony. That was followed by an outcry from women’s groups who vowed to protest the event in light of Polanski’s 1977 child sex conviction. Yesterday, he pulled out of the largely honorary position. Terzian was asked about the controversy and said, “Yesterday was a bit complicated.” He called Polanski, “one of the biggest artists on the planet. He made his decision… I respect all the comments made. We look at artists and their work.” For the moment, the role of President of the ceremony has not been filled.
The César Awards will be held on February 24. The full list of nominations is being updated below:
BEST FILM
Divines
Elle
Frantz
Les Innocentes
Ma Loute
Mal De Pierres
Victoria
BEST DIRECTOR
Bertrand Bonello, Nocturama
Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper
Bruno Dumont, Ma Loute
Paul Verhoeven, Elle
Houda Benyamina, Divines
Mia Hansen-Love, L’Avenir
Katell Quillévéré, Réparer Les Vivants
Alain Guiraudie, Rester Vertical
BEST ACTOR
François Cluzet, Médecin De Campagne
Gaspard Ulliel, It’s Only The End Of The World
Omar Sy, Chocolat
Pierre Deladonchamps, Le Fils De Jean
Nicolas Duvauchelle, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud
Fabrice Luchini, Ma Loute
Pierre Niney, Frantz
BEST ACTRESS
Judith Chemla, Une Vie
Marion Cotillard, Mal De Pierres
Marina Foïs, Irréprochable
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Sidse Babett Knudsen, La Fille De Brest
Soko, The Dancer
Virginie Efira, Victoria
