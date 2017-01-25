Refresh for latest… France’s Académie des Arts et Techniques du Cinéma unveiled the nominations for this year’s César Awards in Paris this morning. Amid a raft of technical glitches which left Académie President Alain Terzian struggling to associate talent names to films, it nevertheless emerged that Paul Verhoeven’s Elle and Francois Ozon’s Frantz lead this year’s noms with 11 each.

During the confusion at Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysées, Oscar nominee Isabelle Huppert picked up a Best Actress mention for Elle, while Oscar winner Marion Cotillard is also in the race with Nicole Garcia’s Mal De Pierres (From The Land Of The Moon).

Ozon’s black-and-white WWI drama, Frantz, which Music Box has domestically, kicked off in Venice last year, but it was a big day for films that began their careers at Cannes. Along with Elle, Bruno Dumont’s Ma Loute (Slack Bay) has nine nominations, followed by Mal De Pierres with eight, Camera d’Or winner Divines with seven, The Dancer with six (including a nod for co-star Lily-Rose Depp) and Xavier Dolan’s Oscar shortlisted It’s Only The End Of The World with five.

Elle was France’s submission for the Foreign Language Oscar but failed to make the shortlist. The Sony Pictures Classics title has, however, ridden a wave of awards-season love with Huppert scoring myriad prizes including the Best Actress Golden Globe. The film also took the Foreign Language Globe earlier this month.

On the actors’ side, Intouchables co-stars François Cluzet and Omar Sy are both nominated for lead in Médecin De Campagne and Chocolat, respectively.

Not typically embroiled in controversy, the Césars made a series of headlines recently with the appointment of Roman Polanski as President of the upcoming ceremony. That was followed by an outcry from women’s groups who vowed to protest the event in light of Polanski’s 1977 child sex conviction. Yesterday, he pulled out of the largely honorary position. Terzian was asked about the controversy and said, “Yesterday was a bit complicated.” He called Polanski, “one of the biggest artists on the planet. He made his decision… I respect all the comments made. We look at artists and their work.” For the moment, the role of President of the ceremony has not been filled.

The César Awards will be held on February 24. The full list of nominations is being updated below:

BEST FILM

Divines

Elle

Frantz

Les Innocentes

Ma Loute

Mal De Pierres

Victoria

BEST DIRECTOR

Bertrand Bonello, Nocturama

Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper

Bruno Dumont, Ma Loute

Paul Verhoeven, Elle

Houda Benyamina, Divines

Mia Hansen-Love, L’Avenir

Katell Quillévéré, Réparer Les Vivants

Alain Guiraudie, Rester Vertical

BEST ACTOR

François Cluzet, Médecin De Campagne

Gaspard Ulliel, It’s Only The End Of The World

Omar Sy, Chocolat

Pierre Deladonchamps, Le Fils De Jean

Nicolas Duvauchelle, Je Ne Suis Pas Un Salaud

Fabrice Luchini, Ma Loute

Pierre Niney, Frantz

BEST ACTRESS

Judith Chemla, Une Vie

Marion Cotillard, Mal De Pierres

Marina Foïs, Irréprochable

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Sidse Babett Knudsen, La Fille De Brest

Soko, The Dancer

Virginie Efira, Victoria