Nat Geo Wild has unveiled its 1st quarter 2017 programming slate, with highlights including new series Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation and new digital wildlife series Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade.

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation premieres Friday, March 3, at 9/8c PM. It follows world-famous dog behaviorist Cesar Millan and his son Andre Millan as they road-trip across America in search of dogs and their humans who need help and want to share their story.

Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade, Nat Geo Wild’s second digital series, premieres Tuesday, March 14 on the network’s YouTube Channel. It follows wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade and his two best friends as they travel the United States in search of the most diverse, iconic and unexpected animal species In the country.

Returning series include Outback Wrangler and Snake City. New seasons for both premiere Friday, January 13, with Outback Wrangler slotted at 8/7C PM, followed by Snake City at 10/9C PM. Also returning for a new season is Pet Talk, premiering Friday, March 17 at 10/9c PM.

Nat Geo Wild’s 7th Annual Big Cat Week kicks off Monday, February 20 at 9/8c PM. And this year it’s the fishes; turn to face off in Nat Geo’s’ Fish Bowl IV: LA Clams vs. the Buffalo Gills. It premieres Super Bowl Sunday, February 5, at 4/3c PM.

Below are details of Nat Geo Wild’s new, returning series and specials:

NEW SERIES

Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation

Premieres Friday, Mar. 3, at 9/8c

Follow world-famous dog behaviorist Cesar Millan and his son Andre Millan as they road-trip across America in search of dogs and their humans who need help and want to share their story in Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation. The series will present new challenges for Cesar as he does more than just help dog owners with their pet’s behavioral problems. We uncover inspirational K-9 stories and connect with people and organizations that are working to make our world a better place for us and our pets, such as organizations helping veterans and their service dogs, community-run animal rescue groups training K-9 police dogs and therapy dogs that help children with autism. From canine heroes to issues affecting local dog communities, no pup is off limits as the Millans hit the road to help dog lovers across the country.

NEW DIGITAL SERIES

Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade

Launches Tuesday, Mar. 14, on Nat Geo Wild’s YouTube Channel

Follow wildlife filmmaker Filipe DeAndrade and his two best friends as they travel the United States in search of the most diverse, iconic and unexpected animal species that the country has to offer in Nat Geo Wild’s new digital series Untamed With Filipe DeAndrade. There are surprises at every turn as they make their way from coast to coast in “Florence the Manbulance,” an ambulance that DeAndrade converted into a camper that serves as the crew’s home on the road.

RETURNING SERIES

Outback Wrangler

Premieres Friday, Jan. 13, at 8/7c

In this all new season of Outback Wrangler, follow the extraordinary everyday life of helicopter pilot and animal relocation expert Matt Wright. Raised in the rugged Australian outback, Matt has developed a unique set of skills to solve problems with animals that, for various reasons, are posing a threat to people. Matt’s mission is to confront these animals head-on and relocate them. Whether wrangling deadly snakes, wrestling wild bulls or dangling hundreds of feet below a moving helicopter to land inside a crocodile nest (while the mother croc is right there), Matt is at the center of the action as he does his part to reset the delicate balance between people and dangerous animals.

Snake City

Premieres Friday, Jan. 13, at 10/9c

Follow snake catcher Simon Keys and his herpetologist girlfriend, Siouxsie Gillett, as they respond to close calls with some of the world’s deadliest snakes. This season, Simon and Siouxsie capture and release problem snakes back into the wild away from humans. Each safe capture is money in the bank, and with this being his busiest time of year, they’re on call 24/7. Whether it’s a harmless house snake, a garden hose or a black mamba, each and every scream in terror is answered.

Pet Talk

Premieres Friday, Mar. 17, at 10/9c

Nat Geo Wild’s hit talk show Pet Talk returns for an all-new season of personalized veterinary advice, insights and information about the pets and wildlife viewers care about the most. Pet Talk is the ultimate talk show for animal lovers, a weekly series hosted by two veterinarians, Tina Olivieri and Courtney Campbell; wildlife expert David Mizejewski; and field reporter Andre Millan, who provides the latest pet news, advice and fascinating personal stories. From health to grooming to behavior issues for your furry, feathered or scaled friends, get answers to all of your pet questions. No trip to the vet required.

SUPER BOWL SUNDAY EVENT

Fish Bowl IV

Premieres Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 5 at 4/3c

No puppies, no kittens; just fish … and a couple of penguins. This is the biggest night in aquatic sports history. Two titans of the tank, one underwater field. Destiny floats before them like a lazy jellyfish. This is Fish Bowl IV: LA Clams vs. the Buffalo Gills, exclusively on Nat Geo Wild.

SPECIAL WEEKLONG EVENT

7th Annual Big Cat Week

Premieres Monday, Feb. 20 at 9/8c

More than a television event, Big Cat Week is an extension of the Big Cats Initiative, a long-term commitment by the National Geographic Society to stop poaching, save habitat and sound the call that big steps are needed to save big cats around the world.

Big Cat Week Schedule Includes:

• Battle for the Pride (Monday, Feb. 20, at 9/8c): Follow a pride in Botswana to discover the brutal realities of family life for lions.

• Storm Cats (Monday, Feb. 20, at 10/9c): In arid Botswana, water is life. Witness the incredible stories of the region’s iconic big cats, like lions and cheetahs, as they fight for survival in the dry landscape before the rains bring new life.

• Jaguar: Super Cat (Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 9/8c): Jaguars are South America’s supreme predator, but they’re also one of the most elusive animals on the planet. Follow a pioneering team in Brazil as they track and follow individual wild jaguars to gain amazing new insights into their lives.

• Ultimate Rivals: Cat. vs. Dog (Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 9/8c): In the wilds of Southern Africa, competition between cats and dogs is fierce. Witness the deadly showdowns that take place between big cats like lions, cheetahs and leopards and jackals, wild dogs and hyenas.

• Soul of the Cat (Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10/9c): Produced by National Geographic Explorers-in-Residence and world-renowned filmmakers Beverly and Dereck Joubert, explore the similarities between domestic cats and wild cats.

• Kings of the Kill (Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c): In Africa’s Serengeti, lions, leopards and cheetahs employ different hunting techniques to catch and kill their prey.

• African Cats (Friday, Feb. 24, at 9/8c): Disneynature’s African Cats captures the real-life love, humor and determination of the majestic kings of the savanna. Narrated by Samuel L. Jackson, the story features an endearing lion cub, a fearless cheetah and a proud leader of a lion pride who must defend his family from a rival lion and his sons.

You can watch a Jagaur clip from Big Cat Week below: