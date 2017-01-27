There’s a new addition for Season 12 of NBC’s The Voice. Multi-Grammy winner Celine Dion is joining the latest season of the Emmy-winning singing competition series as an advisor to Team Gwen.

Gwen Stefani rejoins The Voice as judge after her previous stints on Seasons 7 and 9. She takes over the chair from Miley Cyrus, who served for her first time as judge last season. Cyrus will be back for Season 13. The Voice returns February 27 with judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys and Stefani.

Dion, a five-time Grammy winner, remains the bestselling Canadian artist and one of the bestselling artists of all time with record sales of over 200 million copies worldwide.