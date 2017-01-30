CBS has given a pilot order to a character-based procedural from writer Jenny Lumet (Rachel Getting Married) and producers Katie Couric, David Marshall Grant (Brothers & Sisters), Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. CBS TV Studios, where Kurtzman’s company Secret Hideout is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Penned by Lumet with Grant supervising, the untitled drama is being informally described as “The Good Wife meets Homicide.” It centers on an elite team of investigators for the Northeast Regional U.S. Hate Crimes Unit who solve a myriad of crimes against humanity as they confront their own biases.









The Jenny Lumet project was one of the biggest drama buys this season for CBS, which landed the pitch with a put pilot commitment in a bidding situation with another network.

This marks the second pilot order for Secret Hideout this season, joining drama Killer Instinct, also at CBS. The company also produces CBS All Access’ Star Trek series.

The drama also marks the first scripted pilot order for Katie Couric Media. Couric has been ramping up production through the company, including the upcoming Gender Revolution documentary for National Geographic, working with producing partner Mitchel Semel. It also marks Couric’s return to CBS, where she anchored CBS Evening News from 2006-2011.





CBS has been interested in dramas tackling the tough subject of hate crimes. Two seasons ago, the network developed For Justice, about the Criminal Section of FBI’s Civil Rights Division, which went to pilot directed by Ava DuVernay.

Lumet, daughter of director Sidney Lumet, started off as an actress before segueing to screenwriting.

CBS has been keeping a brisk pickup pace this season — this is the network’s sixth drama pilot order.