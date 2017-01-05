CBS TV Distribution has filled two key exec roles, naming Fox PR vet Scott Grogin as EVP Communications and Mary Beth McAdaragh EVP Marketing.

Grogin succeeds John Wentworth, who announced his 2017 retirement last fall. He joins CTD from Fox Networks Group, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Communications. Grogin joined Fox in 2000 as Vice President of Corporate Communications for Fox Broadcasting, and was later promoted to Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications for the division. In his new position, Grogin will report to Paul Franklin, President of CTD who made today’s announcement, as well as Chris Ender, Executive Vice President of Communications for CBS Corporation.

McAdaragh comes to CTD following her role as an independent marketing consultant, working with traditional media and new technology ventures including Debmar-Mercury and Monopoly Millionaires’ Club, a television game show. McAdaragh will replace Michael Mischler who is retiring. She also reports to Franklin.

“Mary Beth and Scott are two of the most accomplished executives in their respective fields – bringing with them a combined 40+ years of experience,” said Franklin. “They will both be major assets to our team, providing exciting perspectives on communications and marketing in today’s syndicated television landscape.”

Prior to consulting, McAdaragh served as Senior Vice President of Affiliate Relations for MyNetworkTV, a network of Fox/NewsCorp, where she was the key liaison between the Network and its 180+ affiliates. Before that, McAdaragh was Vice President of Marketing at NBC Universal Television Distribution where she developed marketing and advertising campaigns for the company’s roster of domestically and internationally syndicated programs, including Access Hollywood.

Prior to his time at Fox, Grogin was the Director of Public Relations for Universal Studios, and before, spent several years as a Senior Publicist at NBC. Grogin began his career in entertainment publicity working for Rachel McCallister & Associates as a Senior Publicist in the firm’s television department.