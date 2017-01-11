CBS has snagged President Obama’s final network television interview in office. The network will air the hourlong special 60 Minutes Presents Barack Obama: Eight Years in the White House at 7 PM Sunday.

Conducted by Steve Kroft, the interview will include current topics including President-elect Donald Trump and Obama’s two-term legacy. The hour also will follow the 44th president’s journey through his own words in the 60 Minutes interviews he did with Kroft, beginning when Obama declared his candidacy in 2007, through the elections and the milestones of his eight years in the White House.

Some of the milestones touched on include his historic election in his first interview as president-elect in November 2008, his first two months in office in March 2009, facing down opposition to the Affordable Care Act in September 2009, the Democrats’ losses in the 2010 midterm elections, the killing of Osama bin Laden in 2011 and Obama’s discussion of the Syrian civil war and Russia’s involvement in it in October 2015.

