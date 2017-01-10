CBS, the network that aired How I Met Your Mother and ordered a pilot for spinoff How I Met Your Dad, would consider the new offshoot currently in the works, titled How I Met Your Father.

Deadline broke the news of the hybrid project, which is being written on spec for 20th Century Fox TV by This Is Us co-executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. The script is yet to be taken out by the studio as it is still being written.

“We haven’t seen anything, we haven’t been pitched anything,” CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller told Deadline at TCA on Monday. “I’m excited to read it when it’s finished, and it could potentially be a project for us.”

How I Met Your Mother, created by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas, was a signature comedy for CBS, running for nine seasons. How I Met Your Dad, written by Bays, Thomas and Emily Spivey, shot a pilot in 2014, just as the mothership series was wrapping its final season. Surprisingly, it did not get a series order, but CBS, then run by Geller’s predecessor Nina Tassler, was interested in redeveloping it and offered to re-pilot it but the network and 20th TV couldn’t agree on terms, and the spinoff ultimately fell through.

Like How I Met Your Dad, How I Met Your Father is an ensemble show that tells the story from a female point of view. It is a brand new take on the premise with new characters and new writers. (Bays and Thomas are exclusive to Sony TV under the duo’s rich overall deal there.)