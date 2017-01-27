CBS has given a pilot order to a Navy SEAL drama from former Justified executive producers Ben Cavell, Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly as well as Shameless and Animal Kingdom executive producer Chris Chulack.

Written by Cavell, the untitled project follows the lives of the elite Navy SEALs as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high stakes missions our country can ask. Cavell, Timberman, Beverly and Chulack executive produce for CBS TV Studios where Timberman/Beverly is based. Chulack will direct the pilot.

Cavell started on first season of FX’s Justified as a writer, rising to executive producer on the drama’s final sixth season. He also served as co-executive producer on Showtime/Fox 21’s Homeland and is currently co-executive producer on Amazon/Sony TV’s Sneaky Pete, just renewed for a second season.

In addition to the Navy SEALs drama pilot, CBS has one about NASA as well as legal drama Perfect Citizen and cop drama Killer Instinct. At CBS, Timberman/Beverly have series Elementary, The Odd Couple and the upcoming Doubt.