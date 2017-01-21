CBS has ordered its second comedy pilot this season, Dan Kopelman’s single-camera Me, Myself and I, from Warner Bros. TV. It joins Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein’s multi-camera 9J, 9K AND 9L, from CBS TV Studios. Both comedies come from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, which also is behind CBS/20th TV’s sophomore single-camera comedy Life In Pieces.



Me, Myself and I’s pickup is not a surprise the project carries a hefty pilot production commitment after CBS landed the pitch in August in a very competitive situation. Warner Bros. TV, where Kopelman is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Written by Kopelman, Me, Myself & I examines one man’s life over a 50-year span. The show will focus on three distinct periods in his life – as a 14-year-old in 1991, a 40-year-old in present day, and a 65-year-old in 2042. Kopelman executive produces with Kaplan and Dana Honor who also exec produces with him 9J, 9K AND 9L starring Feuerstein.





This is the fourth consecutive broadcast collaboration for Kopelman and Kaplan and the third in a row at CBS. Last year, the single-camera comedy What Goes Around Comes Around, also from WBTV, also went to pilot .