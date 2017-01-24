CBS has given pilot orders to two projects featuring key auspices from the network’s praised legal drama The Good Wife: crime drama Killer Instinct, starring and executive produced by The Good Wife cast member Alan Cumming, and Perfect Citizen, a legal drama written and executive produced by former Good Wife executive producer Craig Turk. Both projects hail from CBS TV Studios.

CAA

Killer Instinct (fka Dr. Death) was written by Michael Rauch based on the upcoming book by James Patterson. The two are executive producing with Alex Kurtzman (Sleepy Hollow, Star Trek: Discovery). Killer Instinct centers on a former CIA operative (Cumming) who has since built a “normal” life as a gifted professor and writer but is pulled back into his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer on the loose.

CBS TV Studiios

Rauch, Cumming and Patterson executive produce alongside Bill Robinson and Leopoldo Gout of James Patterson Entertainment, as well as Kurtzman and Heather Kadin of Secret Hideout. CBS Television Studios — where Rauch and Secret Hideout are under overall deals and James Patterson Entertainment has a first-look deal — is the studio.

Secret Hideout also has a put pilot commitment at CBS for a character-based procedural from writer Jenny Lumet and producers Katie Couric and David Marshall Grant. This season, Rauch also wrote a legal drama at CBS about polar opposite identical twin brothers, which is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez. At CBS, JPE also has drama Black Book with Medium creator Glenn Gordon Caron. Tony winner Cumming earned three Emmy nominations for his role as the intrepid political operative Eli Gold on The Good Wife.

Courtesy of CBS

Written/executive produced by Turk, Perfect Citizen centers on the former general counsel for the NSA who, after his involvement as a whistleblower in an international scandal, embarks on a new career at a storied law firm in Boston. Once there, he must face the reality that half the country thinks he’s our greatest patriot, the other half thinks he’s a traitor. CBS Television Studios, where Turk and his Thinking Hat Prods. are under an overall deal, is the studio.

Turk, a former attorney, joined The Good Wife after setting up shop at CBS TV Studios in 2012, originally as a consulting producer and later as an executive producer. He emerged as a trusted No.2 and heir apparent to The Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King, tipped to succeed them as showrunner had the series continued beyond seven seasons.

As part of his overall deal at CBS Studios, Turk also is producing a half-hour comedy project with Jimmy Kimmel and Jon Turteltaub. Before joining CBS Studios and The Good Wife, Turk was executive producer of Shonda Rhimes’ ABC series Private Practice.

At CBS, Killer Instinct and Perfect Citizen join NASA drama pilot Mission Control.