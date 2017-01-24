CBS can relax about its ability to reach about 7% of its viewers: It just renewed its affiliation agreement with Meredith Corp, which carries CBS programming to more than 5.5 million households in Atlanta; Phoenix; Kansas City; and Flint, Mich.

Last year CBS renewed with three Meredith stations in St. Louis; Hartford, Conn.; and Springfield, Mass. The seven markets reach more than 8 million homes.

The companies characterize the new agreement as a long-term deal. It includes local live-streaming on CBS All Access as well as Hulu’s planned service and “participation in certain of the CBS Television Network’s future new entrant digital distribution deals.”

The terms “will benefit both companies in the near and long-term,” said CBS Television Network President of Network Distribution Ray Hopkins says.

Meredith Local Media Group President Paul Karpowicz says he’s “happy” with the outcome “in these four key markets.”