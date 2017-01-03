The Casting Society of America has announced the nominations for its 32nd Annual Artios Awards for feature film.

Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, Hidden Figures, Nocturnal Animals and The Girl On The Train are nominated in the Big Budget Drama category. The Big Budget Comedy race includes Deadpool, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land, Rules Don’t Apply and Whiskey Tango Foxtrot. Studio or Independent Drama nominees are Captain Fantastic, Jackie, Lion, Loving and Manchester By The Sea. And in the Studio or Independent Comedy category, 20th Century Women, Bad Moms, Café Society, Hell or High Water and The Edge of Seventeen made the cut.

Nominations for Television, Theatre, Short Films and Short Form/Web Series were announced in September. Voting will close on Sunday, January 8 and winners will be unveiled in dual ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York on Thursday, January 19. Joel McHale is set to emcee the Los Angeles ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, and Michael Urie will host the New York ceremony at Stage 48 in Hell’s Kitchen.

Annette Bening will be honored with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, and casting director Nina Gold will receive the Hoyt Bowers Award, presented by J.J. Abrams, at the LA ceremony. The Public Theater will take home the newly named Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award at the NY ceremony.

Here is the full list of feature film nominees.

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

“Deadpool” Ronna Kress, Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting)

“Hail, Caesar!” Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate)

“La La Land” Deborah Aquila, Tricia Wood

“Rules Don’t Apply” David Rubin, Melissa Pryor (Associate)

“Whiskey Tango Foxtrot” Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting), Conrad Woolfe (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

“Arrival” Francine Maisler, Lucie Robitaille (Location Casting)

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” Fiona Weir, Jim Carnahan (Location Casting)

“Hidden Figures” Victoria Thomas, Jackie Burch (Location Casting), Bonnie Grisan (Associate)

“Nocturnal Animals” Francine Maisler

“The Girl on the Train” Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Joey Montenarello (Associate), Adam Richards (Associate)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

“20th Century Women” Laura Rosenthal, Mark Bennett

“Bad Moms” Cathy Sandrich Gelfond, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

“Café Society” Juliet Taylor, Patricia DiCerto, Meghan Rafferty (Associate)

“Hell or High Water” Richard Hicks, Jo Edna Boldin, Chris Redondo (Associate), Marie A.K. McMaster (Associate)

“The Edge of Seventeen” Melissa Kostenbauder, Coreen Mayrs (Location Casting), Heike Brandstatter (Location Casting)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

“Captain Fantastic” Jeanne McCarthy, Angelique Midthunder (Location Casting), Amey Rene (Location Casting)

“Jackie” Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham, Jessica Kelly (Location Casting)

“Lion” Kirsty McGregor

“Loving” Francine Maisler, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Anne N. Chapman (Location Casting), Michelle Kelly (Associate)

“Manchester By the Sea” Douglas Aibel, Carolyn Pickman (Location Casting), Henry Russell Bergstein (Associate)

LOW BUDGET – COMEDY OR DRAMA

“Christine” Douglas Aibel, Stephanie Holbrook, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Blair Foster (Associate)

“Goat” Susan Shopmaker, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

“Hello, My Name is Doris” Sunday Boling, Meg Morman

“Moonlight” Yesi Ramirez

“White Girl” Jessica Daniels

ANIMATION

“Finding Dory” Kevin Reher, Natalie Lyon

“Moana” Jamie Sparer Roberts, Rachel Sutton (Location Casting)

“The Jungle Book” Sarah Halley Finn, Tamara Hunter (Associate)

“The Little Prince” Sarah Halley Finn, Tamara Hunter (Associate)

“Zootopia” Jamie Sparer Roberts