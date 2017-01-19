Ahead of its world premiere Sunday in the U.S. Documentary Competition at Sundance, we’re getting a first look at Casting JonBenet, which looks at the JonBenet Ramsey murder case.

Directed by Kitty Green, the documentary is a sly and stylized exploration of the sensational murder of the six-year-old beauty queen, which remains unsolved after two decades. Over 15 months, the filmmakers traveled to the Ramseys’ Colorado hometown to elicit responses, reflections and even performances from the local community. The film examines how the crime and its resulting mythologies have shaped the attitudes and behavior of successive generations of parents and children.

Casting JonBenet was produced by Green (Ukraine is Not a Brothel; The Face of Ukraine: Casting Oksana Baiul), Scott Macaulay (Raising Victor Vargas; Gummo) and James Schamus (Brokeback Mountain; The Ice Storm).

The film will launch globally on Netflix and in limited theatrical release in April.

