Carrie Pilby, the Bel Powley-starring pic that The Orchard acquired in the fall after its bow at the Toronto Film Festival, will hit theaters March 31, the distributor said today. It will be followed by a digital and VOD release April 4.

The movie, based on the Caren Lissner bestseller, stars Powley as Carrie, a genius who graduated Harvard at 18 and is convinced the world is populated by oversexed hypocrites. She has a hard time making sense of life as it relates to morality, relationships, sex and leaving her apartment, so her psychiatrist (Nathan Lane) makes a deceptively simple checklist of goals for her to achieve between Thanksgiving and the year’s end in an effort to coax her out of her shell. Gabriel Byrne, Vanessa Bayer, Colin O’Donoghue, William Moseley and Jason Ritter co-star.

The Orchard just made a Sundance splash acquiring the Brett Haley-directed The Hero, starring Sam Elliott for about $3 million. The company also had its Life, Animated nominated for the Feature Documentary Oscar yesterday.