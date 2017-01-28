A public memorial has been scheduled for Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds in Los Angeles. The joint memorial will held on Saturday, March 25 at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills.

Reynolds’ son and Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, made the announcement on his website.

The post reads: “We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so.”

“There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service.”

Fisher died one month ago today after suffering a heart attack on a flight to Los Angeles. Her mother, Reynolds, died the next day as a result of a stroke.

A private joint memorial for Reynolds and Fisher, for close family and friends, was held earlier this month.