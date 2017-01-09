Two weeks after the shocking – and tragic – passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds within a day of one another, the Golden Globes tonight paid tribute to the mother and daughter with a brief, but touching career retrospective.

Comprised of juxtaposed clips from each woman’s most famous or noteworthy film and television performances, naturally the tribute included Star Wars, Singing In The Rain, When Harry Met Sally and others. But it also included scenes from home movies; among them a very young Carrie mugging for the camera.

Fans still mourning the duo might have hoped for a longer tribute from the Globes. Indeed, Jimmy Fallon’s introduction of the clip was longer than the tribute itself. But it was a bittersweet reminder of just how alike and how close Fisher and Reynolds were despite their very public differences.

We’ll have the video above when it appears online.