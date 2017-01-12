Veteran indie producer Christine Vachon, whose credits include Carol, Still Alice and Boys Don’t Cry, is heading to the 13th annual Glasgow Film Festival for its Industry Focus strand. The Killer Films founder will discuss her career and the art of producing in a special In Conversation event. The four-day industry event, which runs from February 21-24 during the festival, will also include a panel discussion about the future of the Scottish film industry with speakers from BBC Films, the British Film Institute, Film4 and Creative Scotland, as well as a series of round table sessions which offer filmmakers the chance to meet execs from companies such as the Irish Film Board, Lionsgate UK, Bankside Films, Protagonist Pictures and the Swedish Film Institute. The Glasgow Film Festival runs from February 15-26.

Keshet International has launched in Mexico in a bid to expand its production capabilities for the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets. The new production company, dubbed Keshet MX, will build on existing development and production deals as well as adding new partnerships with local broadcasters, networks and brands in addition to integrating local talent. KI Head of Latin America, Kelly Wright, will direct the new division, and will report direction to KI COO and President of Distribution Keren Shahar while Frank Scheuermann, Head of Development and Production Latin America, will lead the team on the ground. LatAm is a major market for KI, which has sold nearly 1,000 hours of content across the region including talent format Rising Star and game show format BOOM! “Last year was a momentous year for us in Latin America,” said Wright. “Launching a production company in Mexico City is the next natural step.”