Drama veteran Jessica Pope has joined NBCUniversal’s Carnival Films as Executive Producer. Based in London, she will report to Carnival Managing Director Gareth Neame and will develop her own programming as well as working with fellow exec producers Nigel Marchant and Richard Fell on the company’s growing production slate.

Pope joins Downton Abbey maker Carnival from her role as Exec Producer at BBC Studios. Prior to that, Pope held roles at BBC Drama London and then BBC Drama Salford. She has developed and produced a range of high-profile dramas including Royal Television Society winner Good Cop; BAFTA and EMMY-nominated Hawking; Prix Europa winner When I’m 64; Golden Globe-nominated The State Within; and BBC hits The Musketeers and Silent Witness.

Earlier in her career, Pope was Deputy Commissioning Editor for Drama at Channel 4, where she worked across such productions as Lock Stock, Kid In The Corner and Anna Karenina.

Neame calls Pope “a gifted executive and talented producer with an extensive track record of bringing successful dramas to the screen. I am sure that she will play a key role in Carnival’s growth at such an exciting time for the company”.

Carnival’s current slate includes second seasons of The Last Kingdom and Stan Lee’s Lucky Man; the Shakespeare adaptation The Hollow Crown: The Wars Of The Roses, a co-production with Neal Street for BBC/WNET PBS; and Jamestown, a new series for Sky.