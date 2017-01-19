Telecoms mogul Carlos Slim has announced his plans to launch a U.S. television channel geared towards Mexican audiences. Backed by his company America Movil, Latin America’s largest cell-phone network, the new channel will be called Nuestra Visión, which means “Our Vision.” “Nuestra Visión is focussed on Mexicans, made by Mexicans and transmitted from Mexico,” said the narrator in a promotional video. It will air news, movies, sports highlights and will aim to be “100%” Mexican and in support of Mexico’s heritage. The new channel will compete with Spanish-language TV giants Univision and Telemundo. Univision announced on Tuesday that it would expand its relationship with Mexican TV group Televisa to unify their development and production efforts.

Red Arrow Entertainment Group’s Karga Seven Pictures, the company behind series such as Hunting Hitler and Booze Traveler, has launched a new production venture in Turkey in a bid to expand its presence in the market. Karga Seven Turkey opened this month in Istanbul and will be headed by Tamer Uner as President, Ozer Sata (former CEO of Mindshare Turkey) as CEO and Todd Cohen (Karga Seven’s former EVP of Development) as Chief Creative Officer. The oufit will produce original content including scripted and factual television series, feature films, docs, game shows and branded content for mobile and digital platforms. The slate will be tailored to the local market but will also look to exploit opportunities for international co-pros.

This year’s BAFTA-nominated short films will be available to watch exclusively on Curzon Home Cinema’s VOD platform from January 27 in the UK and Ireland. It marks the first time that the shorts will be available to watch online ahead of the ceremony, which takes place on February 12 in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Audiences in the UK and overseas will also be able to see a compilation of the 2017 short noms in cinemas from February 10, which will see BAFTA partner with the Independent Cinema Office and the British Council to tour the films internationally through its global network. Last year’s program visited more than 30 venues across the UK, Spain, Latvia, Indonesia, Russia, Ukraine and more.

Discovery Communications has scored a distribution deal with Danish communications network TDC, benefiting audiences in both Denmark and Norway, in a bid to expand its business in the region. The deal will enable TDC-owned YouSee, Denmark’s largest cable operator which reaches to 1.3 million households, gain access to Kanal 4, Kanal 5 & 6, Eurosport and other Discovery-owned channels. That deal will also enable customers to access Discovery content on their mobile devices. Discovery also reached an agreement with TDC-owned GET in Norway, which will see GET customers in the country gain access to Discovery’s TV Norge, Max, FEM, Eurosport and more of its global brand channels.