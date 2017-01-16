As Cannes gears up for its 7oth edition this year, former Canal Plus chief Pierre Lescure has been unanimously re-elected as the fest’s president for a new three-year term. Lescure was first named president in 2014 and the new term will see him cover the period from 2018-2020. A journalist and co-founder of the Canal Plus television channel, Lescure was president and CEO of the Canal Plus group from 1994-2002. Between 2008-2014, he was a producer and COO at the Théâtre Marigny and since 2015, he’s been VP at digital TV access platform Molotov TV. Alongside Lescure, Cannes general delegate Thierry Frémaux will continue to manage and oversee the Official Selection, which will be unveiled in mid-April. The fest takes place May 17-28, 2017.

Lionsgate has closed a number of foreign rights to its reality series Kicking & Screaming. Format rights covering France, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden have been licensed to Banijay, while Hungarian rights have gone to Sony Pictures Telelvision Networks’ VIASAT for format and series rights. The deals come ahead of the program’s U.S. debut on March 9 on Fox. Kicking & Screaming teams 10 expert survivalists with pampered partners to face the toughest challenges of their lives as they are dropped into a tropical jungle in Fiji where they must team together to brave obstacles and the elements. Matt Kunitz exec produces, in association with Lionsgate Television.