EXCLUSIVE: Caitlin Carver has been cast as champion figure skater and Tonya Harding rival Nancy Kerrigan in the biopic I, Tonya starring Margot Robbie. Craig Gillespie is directing the film, which follows Harding’s involvement in the 1994 assault on Kerrigan who was clubbed in the knee right before the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit in an effort to incapacitate her. Kerrigan only suffered some bruising and was as able to compete in the Lillehammer Winter Olympics that same year. The aftermath of the attack was caught on camera and showed a distraught Kerrigan holding her knee while uttering the words, “Why, why, why?”

Carver joins previously announced cast Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, and Paul Walter Hauser in the film, which started shooting this month. Carver’s credits include Warren Beatty’s Rules Don’t Apply, Paper Town and NBC’s Timeless. She is repped by Abrams Artists Agency and Redrock Entertainment Development.

Wolf/Kasteler PR; Rex/Shutterstock

Also joining the cast is McKenna Grace as young Harding. Grace can currently be seen in ABC’s Designated Survivor as Keifer Sutherland’s daughter. Up next for the young actress is Gifted with Chris Evans, Amityville: The Awakening, and she recently wrapped filming Liongate’s How to Be a Latin Lover. Bojana Novakovic, whose credits include Edge of Darkness, Drag Me To Hell, and Shameless will play Harding’s second coach Doddie Teachman. Grace is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Perlman Management Group, while Novakovic is with CAA, Management 360 and Lisa Mann Creative Management (Australia).

Miramax will distribute the pic written by Steven Rogers. Clubhouse Pictures’ Bryan Unkeless, LuckyChap’s Robbie and Tom Ackerley, and Rogers are producing, with AI’s Len Blavatnik and Aviv Giladi as exec producers. Rosanne Korenberg is overseeing the film for Miramax, and Sierra/Affinity is handling international sales.