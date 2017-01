EXCLUSIVE: Sienna Miller has signed with CAA. The actress had been at WME and she also parted ways with her attorney and manager.

Miller next will be seen starring opposite Charlie Hunnam in the James Gray-directed The Lost City of Z, which Bleecker Street releases in April. She just co-starred in the Ben Affleck-directed Live by Night and before that American Sniper, Foxcatcher, Layer Cake and Factory Girl.

She continues to be represented by Dallas Smith at United Agents in the UK.

