Former California U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer has signed with CAA.

Creative Artists Agency

The agency will work closely with the former four-term U.S. Senator to develop and execute a post-office strategy that furthers her life’s work and the issues she has passionately advocated for throughout her career, CAA says.

Boxer served as a U.S. Senator in California from 1993-2017. During her time in office, she was a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where she chaired the first-ever subcommittee focused on global women’s issues, and a member of the Democratic leadership in the Senate, serving as the Chief Deputy Whip since 2005. She was also the ranking member on the United States Senate’s Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), as well as the Senate Select Committee on Ethics.

As Senator, she opposed bills designed to limit abortion rights; drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge; and the authorization for use of military force in Iraq in 2002. Prior to serving as Senator, Boxer was a journalist, Marin County Board of Supervisors’ first female president, and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1982, serving 10 years before winning her first of four consecutive terms as Senator. In 2004, she received the most votes, at the time, in any Senate election in history. Boxer announced in January 2015 that she would not seek re-election in 2016.