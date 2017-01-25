CAA has signed young actress Amiah Miller for agency representation. Miller, who was previously with Amsel, Eisenstadt , Frazier & Hinojosa Talent Agency, can be seen in the upcoming sequel War For The Planet Of The Apes, out July 14. She also appears in Will Wallace’s Trafficked, which stars Ashely Judd and is slated to screen sometime this year. Her past credits include Warner Bros./New Line Cinema’s Lights Out and Disney Channel’s Best Friends Whenever. Miller continues to be repped by Vincent Cirrincione Associates and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson.

French writer/director Simon Saulnier has joined Magnet Management and UTA. Currently, Saulnier is woking on his directorial debut feature Capture, based on the captivity of a war photographer. Before this, he had done mainly shorts like La Lisière (The Escape), which follows a young woman and her father living as refugees in a forest in the North where anarchy reigns. Saulnier released the short in 2015 and since then it has been selected for various science-fiction festivals such as Sitges, Lund and Brussels.