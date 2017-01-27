RLJ Entertainment has just landed a seven-figure U.S. rights deal for Bushwick, the thriller starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow that just made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. XYZ Films and WME Global brokered the deal. Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott directed the pic, which ceneters on Lucy who emerges from a Brooklyn subway to find that her neighborhood is under attack by black-clad military soldiers. An ex-Marine corpsman, Stupe, reluctantly helps her fight for survival through a civil war, as Texas attempts to secede from the U.S. Nick Damici and Graham Reznick penned the script from a story by Murnion and Milot.