It’s hard to know precisely what popular culture will be like in Trump’s America, but Bushwick, a tonally apropos action-thriller starring Dave Bautista and Brittany Snow, might be a sign. A look at what might happen in our largest city if a literal civil war broke out in the United States, the pic follows Lucy (Snow), who emerges from a Brooklyn subway to find her neighborhood is under attack by black-clad military soldiers. She soon meets an ex-Marine corpsman, Stupe (Bautista), who reluctantly helps her fight for survival through a civil war, sparked by Texas’ attempting to secede from the country.

Intrigued slash terrified? Bushwick premieres tomorrow as part of the Sundance Film Festival Midnight section, and we’ve got an exclusive clip you can watch above now.

In a word? I love it. It’s The Warriors meets a left-leaning take on Red Dawn, a look at politically inspired chaos instead of crime. That feels especially timely given President Trump’s obsession with talking about a high urban crime rate that simply does not exist. Directed by Cary Murnion and Jonathan Milott from a script by Nick Damici and Graham Reznick, Bushwick also stars Angelic Zambrana, Jeremie Harris, Myra Lucretia Taylor, and Arturo Castro.

Bushwick has its world premiere at 11:59 PM Saturday at the Library Center Theatre. XYZ Films and WME Global are co-repping the film at festivals.