X-Men feature helmer Bryan Singer is set to direct Fox’s X-Men themed Marvel action-adventure drama pilot from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television. Singer already executive produces the pilot and had been expected to helm it though the directing deal took some time to close.

The untitled project focuses on two ordinary parents who discover that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive.

Nix exec produced with Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg, all key auspices of the X-Men feature franchise, as well as Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory.

Singer helmed summer 2000 blockbuster X-Men and the 2003 sequel X2: X-Men United. Singer returned to the X-Men universe in 2014 as director and producer on X-Men: Days of Future Past. Most recently, he directed X-Men: Apocalypse, starring Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender. Singer will next direct the remake of 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea for 20th Century Fox. He also has been in talks to direct Bohemian Rhapsody, the long-in-the-works movie about the seminal British rock band Queen, which is currently on a fast track at 20th Century Fox and New Regency.

On television, Singer also serves as an exec producer on FX’s X-Men-themed Marvel drama series Legion, along with Shuler Donner and Kinberg. He previously directed the pilot and served as an executive producer on the long-running Fox medical drama series House.