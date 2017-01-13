It’s the latest installment of James Corden’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoof. Corden, Sneaky Pete’s Bryan Cranston and Giovanni Ribisi battle for Jessica Biel’s heart in a soap opera parody comprised entirely of Kanye West lyrics.

Cranston and Biel play a couple at the altar about to tie the knot, when Late Late Show host Corden bursts in screaming, “Let’s have a toast for the douchebags!” And Corden isn’t the only one vying for Biel’s heart. Ribisi charges in as well, asking Biel, “Tell me, do you think about me now and then?” Cranston then walks off to the side, takes out a flask and looking directly into the camera says, “Tell me that ain’t insecurrrr.”

The segment uses lyrics from over a dozen West songs, including “Gold Digger,” “Stronger,” “Runaway,” “Four Five Seconds,” “Homecoming” and “Famous.” Reggie Watts plays the priest.

Check out the clip above.