The Originals alum Andrew Lees, Omar Maskati (Better Call Saul) and Natalie Dreyfuss (National Treasure: The Book of Secrets) have landed series regular roles opposite Hina Abdullah and Punam Patel in Brown Girls, Freeform’s multi-camera comedy pilot written by Shilpi Roy and Nastaran Dibai.

Brown Girls centers on the relationship between Rimmi (Abdullah), an Indian-American aspiring beauty vlogger, and Devi (Patel), a young woman who recently has emigrated from India. Brought together by family, Rimmi and Devi instantly clash over their different views on modern life and love while slowly realizing they have something to learn from each another.

Lees plays Brian, Rimmi’s ex-boyfriend, who is now her best friend. He loves all things Indian, and has a great relationship with Rimmi’s mother back in India. Brian is thrilled when Rimmi starts hanging out with her family friend Devi. Maskati will portray Shaan, an attractive but awkward financial consultant, originally from India, who had a brief flirtation with Rimmi (Abdullah) and is embarrassed when their paths cross again. Dreyfuss plays Stella, Rimmi’s fun loving and self-absorbed boss at Glossy.com, who is unimpressed when Rimmi tries to become a YouTube star, and suggests she do something more “authentic.”

Roy co-executive produces the pilot, which is executive produced by Dibai, Tracy Katsky, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. The Big Bang Theory‘s Mark Cendrowski is directing.

Lees played Lucien Castle in the CW’s The Originals and also appeared in TBS’ Your Family or Mine, and HBO’s The Pacific. He’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency. Dreyfuss appeared in The Originals and True Blood. Maskati also recurs on Time After Time.