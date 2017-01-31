The third and final season of ITV’s Broadchurch is gearing up for air next month and today we’ve got the first trailer. David Tennant and Olivia Colman are back as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller who team up for one more case: investigating a serious sexual assault. Check out the teaser above.

The season begins three years on from the last and five years on from the start. The new crime story will beg the question of whether the seaside town has a crack running through it caused by Danny Latimer’s death — is this new crime somehow the long-term legacy of that dark moment?

The final chapter looks at the emotional cost to all of those involved and the irreparable damage to friendships and relationships. The team behind the series spent a year doing research with Dorset-based organizations which specialize in dealing with victims of sexual assault, and police advisors who specialize in investigating crimes of sexual violence.

Among other returning cast are Jodie Whittaker and Andrew Buchan as Beth and Mark Latimer. Also coming back are Arthur Darvill as Vicar Paul Coates; Carolyn Pickles as newspaper editor Maggie Radcliffe; Charlotte Beaumont as Mark and Beth’s daughter Chloe; and Adam Wilson as Ellie’s son Tom. Lenny Henry, Roy Hudd, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Georgina Campbell, Sarah Parish, Charlie Higson and Mark Bazeley are all newcomers to the community.

Season 1 of Broadchurch was a revelation in contemporary UK drama, keeping the nation rapt for the finale’s big reveal in 2013. The show was then adapted as Gracepoint in the U.S. (also starring Tennant), but didn’t find the same favor. Season 2 of Broadchurch, which wrapped in February 2015, averaged 9 million viewers in the UK.

Co-produced by Kudos, Imaginary Friends and Sister Pictures, Broadchurch airs on BBC America in the U.S.