We’re getting the first look at Britney Ever After, Lifetime’s Britney Spears biopic starring Natasha Bassett as the pop icon.

Britney Ever After follows the tumultuous story of Spears – her rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual resurrection. (One of the first images in the trailer is a re-enactment of the infamous 2007 head-shaving incident). The biopic also stars Clayton Chitty as Kevin Federline and Nathan Keyes as Justin Timberlake.

Britney Ever After is produced by Asylum Entertainment for Lifetime. Steve Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Joan Harrison are executive producers. Leslie Libman directs from a script from Anne-Marie Hess. It premieres Saturday, February 18 at 8 PM on Lifetime.

