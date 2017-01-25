“I am his dog, the sheepdog that get the lambs back on track when they stray off the path, and some of you have strayed haven’t you.” That’s from Momentum Pictures’ newly released trailer for Brimstone, the gritty Western starring Dakota Fanning, Game Of Thrones‘ Kit Harington and Guy Pearce. Fanning plays a frontier woman-turned-fugitive who she is wrongly accused of a crime she didn’t commit and is hunted by a vengeful preacher (Pearce). “Do you know why I’m here? I’m here to punish you.”

Written and by directed Martin Koolhoven, the film co-stars Carice van Houten, Emilia Jones, and Paul Anderson. Els Vandevorst and Uwe Schott produced Brimstone, while Paul Trijbits, Antonino Lombardo, Manuel Chiche and Peter Hiltunen served as co-producers. The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical and digital release March 10.

Check out the trailer above.