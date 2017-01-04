It’s especially poignant to view the trailer for HBO’s upcoming documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds, which reveals the strong, emotional bond between mother and daughter. HBO announced last week it was moving up the debut of the documentary following their deaths one day apart last month.

The docu is an intimate portrait of the mother and daughter who lived in the same Beverly Hills compound. In the film, 83-year-old Reynolds still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll, and Fisher’s response HBO describes as “hilarious and heart-rending.”

“My mother, she’ll forget she’s not 35,” Fisher says of Reynolds as archived video of the family plays in the trailer. “Age is horrible for all of us, but she falls from a greater height.”

Reynolds died of a stroke December 28 at Cedars Sinai Medical Center. Fisher died the day before at 60 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Bright Lights received audience and critical acclaim at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the Telluride Film Festival and the New York Film Festival, among other fests.

Watch the trailer above and let us know what you think.