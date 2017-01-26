A number of specialty releases have made schedule changes in the near future.

Nordisk

Sony Pictures’ Classics’ Oscar nominee for best foreign film, Martin Zandvliet’s Land of Mine will move its New York-Los Angeles opening up from Feb. 17 to Feb 10. Pic centers around a young group of German POWs who are made the enemy of a nation, where they are now forced to dig up two million land-mines with their bare hands in the wake of World War II. The movie originally bowed at the Toronto Film Festival two years ago and SPC acquired Latin America and U.S. at that time for the Denmark production.

TIFF

STX, which absorbed EuropaCorp’s domestic slate this year, has moved Lone Scherfig’s World War II comedy Their Finest from March 24 to April 7. Pic, which EuropaCorp bought out of TIFF for a mid-seven figures, recently played Sundance and is the closing night title at the Santa Barbara Film Festival on Feb. 11. Their Finest moves away from Bleecker Street’s The Last Word which was expanding on March 24 and aiming at essentially the same older audience demo for specialty fare. Their Finest stars Gemma Arterton, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston and Sam Claflin.

Lastly, A24’s shoot-em-up Free Fire starring Cillian Murphay, Armie Hammer and Room Oscar winner Brie Larson is rolling away from March 17 to April 21, which is about two weeks before the summer season begins. In a short time during the spring, A24 titles have resonated greatly with the under 25 hipster demo with 2013’s Spring Breakers ($14.1M), 2015’s Ex-Machina ($25.4M) and last year’s The Lobster ($9.1M). Free Fire is directed by Ben Wheatley and was part of A24’s rescue following Alchemy’s fire sale, of which A24 also saved Cannes 2015 title The Lobster.