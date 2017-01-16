EXCLUSIVE: Indie film distributor Breaking Glass Pictures is launching a TV division with two pilots in development and repping a third completed series being eyed for a feature film adaptation.

The episodic pilots in the works at the Los Angeles- and Philadelphia-based outfit run by Richard Wolff and Richard Ross are The Fifth Burough, a Steve Stanulis-penned drama about an extended Staten Island crime family starring The Sorpranos alum Vincent Pastore, Cathy Moriarty and Richard Grieco; and Sprawl, a mixed martial arts drama set in New York and centering on three young fighters, with plans to star current MMA talent and feature UFC hall of famers Bas Rutten and Renzo Gracie.

Breaking Glass is also re-releasing children’s show Mustard Pancake starring kids entertainer Courtney Campbell. Series creator-writer Joel Wortman is set to direct the revival.

“With the advent of digital content, and the space becoming more prominent in original content than ever, we feel there is no better time to bring these episodic offerings into our slate of projects,” said Michael Repsch, SVP Distribution & Sales at Breaking Glass. “It is a very exciting time at the company as we broaden our approach to content in 2017.”

On the film side, Breaking Glass most recently acquired North American distribution rights to Actor Martinez, from writer-directors Mike Ott and Nathan Silver, which bowed at Tribeca.