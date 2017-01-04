Rachel Smith is segueing from her role as SVP Current Production to SVP Development at Bravo Media. The move was announced today by Frances Berwick, President, Lifestyle Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, to whom she will report.

Based in New York, Smith will oversee non-scripted development for the network including pilots, casting reels and original concepts. In her previous position, Smith oversaw hit original series such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Don’t Be Tardy…, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas as well as upcoming series Summer House, Relative Success with Tabatha, and First Family of Hip Hop.

Prior to joining Bravo in 2013, Smith was VP Original Programming at BBC America where she spearheaded the production of unscripted originals for the network including the Emmy-nominated Wild Things with Dominic Monaghan, Royally Mad with Cat Deeley, Richard Hammond’s Crash Course, The Nerdist with Chris Hardwick and Almost Royal, along with specials around the Planet Earth, Top Gear and Doctor Who franchises. Before BBC America, Smith served as VP Development & Production, Scripted Programming at The Independent Film Channel and Executive Producer, Discovery Fit and Health & Planet Green.

Smith previously worked at Bravo from 1999 to 2005 in both the development and production departments where she helped develop The Real Housewives of Orange County, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, and oversaw The Kathy Griffin Show.

“Rachel’s contributions to the Bravo current team have proven invaluable,” said Berwick, “Given her track record of success and her extensive development background, she is exceptionally qualified to spearhead the development of Bravo’s next generation of top quality content.”