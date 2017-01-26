ABC’s untitled City Mayor comedy pilot, from Jeremy Bronson (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon) and Hamilton co-star Daveed Diggs, has set Search Party‘s Brandon Micheal Hall to play the lead. The casting was done in conjunction with the formal pilot green light for the single-camera comedy yesterday as the project had a cast-contingent pilot production commitment, contingent on casting the lead role.

Written by Bronson, the City Mayor pilot centers on Courtney Rose (Hall), a struggling hip-hop artist who runs for mayor to promote his mixtape — and wins.

The project hails from ABC Studios and Jamie Tarses, Scott Stuber & Dylan Clark’s studio-based Bluegrass FanFare. Bronson and Diggs executive produce alongside Tarses, Stuber and Clark. James Griffiths, who directed the pilot for the ABC/ABC Studios comedy series Black-ish, will direct and executive produce.

Hall played Julian on the first season of TBS’ dark comedy series Search Party, which recently was renewed for a second season. He’s also had guest spots on Comedy Central’s Broad City, Netflix’s The Characters and A&E’s Unforgettable. On the film side, the Juilliard grad’s credits include indie Lez Bomb and Julie Sexeny’s short Reagan in Kabul.

Related2017 ABC Pilots