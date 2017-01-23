Filmmaker Brad Bird has been tapped to receive the Cinematic Imagery Award from the Art Directors Guild. The honor will be presented next month at the guild’s 21st annual Art Directors Guild’ Excellence in Production Design Awards.

The Cinematic Imagery Award is given to “those whose body of work in the film industry has richly enhanced the visual aspects of the movie-going experience.” Bird, an Oscar winner for the animated Ratatouille and The Incredibles (he’s currently working on The Incredibles 2), has live-action credits include Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol and Tomorrowland. He joins a roster of recipients that includes David O. Russell, Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese, Warren Beatty, Clint Eastwood, Terry Gilliam, John Lasseter, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg among others.

“The ADG is thrilled to recognize the amazing contributions Brad Bird has made to narrative design, while so adeptly creating a visual cinematic legacy for generations to come,” said ADG president Nelson Coates. “The amazing ways Brad and his teams have elevated the production design of animation, and live action, have raised and continue to raise the bar for all visual storytellers.”

The CDG Awards are February 11 at Hollywood and Highland.